Blustery, Colder Weather Arrives Soon

Expect windy conditions on Tuesday before more blustery and cold weather arrives.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A powerful storm system moves across the area on Tuesday with low mentions for a few morning showers across far southeastern Oklahoma. A few isolated storms will remain possible Tuesday evening across far northwestern Arkansas as the cold front zips across the region. Temps currently in the 50s on Tuesday morning reach the upper 60s and lower 70s before dropping this afternoon and evening with a return of strong north winds and falling temps. Wednesday morning starts in the 20s with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Strong southwest winds from 20 to 45 mph will be likely Tuesday morning through midday before easing briefly directly ahead of a strong southeastward moving cold front. A wind advisory remains for at least the morning hours. As the front moves across the area this afternoon and evening, strong northwest winds will resume at 20 to 35 mph with blustery and colder weather returning. Temps drop from the 60s into the upper 30s and lower 40s by late afternoon and evening. A small window will remain for a few flurries across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas late tonight and ending before dawn. The colder weather remains Wednesday and Thursday before a small respite Friday with strong south winds returning.

Another front arrives Saturday with another shot of cold to chilly weather. Shower chances return Sunday as south winds bring low level moisture rapidly into the area. A stronger front is likely by early next week with thunderstorm chances possibly Monday night or Tuesday morning followed by some prolonged chilly to colder weather by the middle of next week.

