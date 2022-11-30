By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On Nov. 30, 2022

White House Tribal Nations Summit

On Friday the White House will be holding its 2022 Tribal Nations Summit' in partnership with the Department of the Interior.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will all speak.

The summit will stream on the DOI'S website and YouTube page starting around 8 a.m.

Click Here to watch on the DOI's website or Click Here to watch on YouTube.



