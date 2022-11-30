$55M Renovation Coming To Boone Pickens Stadium

By: News On 6

Upgrades are coming to Boone Pickens Stadium as the stadium's seating is set to get a $55 million dollar multi-year-renovation.

OSU will begin working on the north side's seating once the 2022-23 season is over. All aisles will get handrails and increase leg room by six inches.

OSU expects the first phase of renovations to finish late next summer and says none of this will interfere with OSU's home schedules. The next season is tentatively scheduled to begin September 2nd at home against Central Arkansas.







