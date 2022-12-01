Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville


Thursday, December 1st 2022, 12:30 pm

By: News On 6, Reagan Ledbetter


TULSA, Okla. -

18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995.

It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.

Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 to talk through the case. If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, you are asked to call the Tulsa County Cold Case Task Force at 918-596-8836.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

Top Headlines

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022