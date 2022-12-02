Pet of the Week: Nabisco

By: News On 6

-

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.

This is Nabisco the 9-month-old terrier mix. He is a sweet boy, loves to play fetch, and hasn't met a squeaky toy he doesn't like. The Animal Rescue Foundation says that he gets along great with other dogs and is slowly warming up to people but after he feels comfortable, you have a friend forever.

If you'd like to adopt Nabisco, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.