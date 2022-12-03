Greenwood Rising Selects New Executive Director

By: News On 6

-

Greenwood Rising has selected a new executive director after a six-month national search. Doctor Raymond Doswell is a historian who recently worked for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

"I know how important this story is, this overall story of Greenwood, the entrepreneurship of the Black community and of course the Race Massacre," said Dr. Raymond Doswell. "Greenwood Rising can be the conscience of the community here in Tulsa, but also a national beacon for understanding Black entrepreneurship and ways to end racial violence in the world."

Phil Armstrong will continue to serve as interim director of the museum until Doswell takes over at the end of January.