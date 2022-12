Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event

By: News On 6

Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees.

The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year.

If you're not ready to take on a pet full-time, the shelter also needs temporary foster homes for a lot of dogs and cats.