By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Partners With Rotary Club Of Tulsa For ‘Shop With A Cop’

Some Tulsa kids are going to have an extra special Christmas this year thanks to ‘Shop with a Cop’.

Tulsa Police partnered with Rotary Club of Tulsa to make the event possible.

Thirty-three students from Celia Clinton Elementary School got to go shopping for gifts for their families alongside TPD officers and Rotary Club members.

While presents were being wrapped, the officers secretly shopped for each child, making sure their whole family has presents on Christmas morning.

TPD said the event gives officers a chance to connect and get to know the youth in the community.