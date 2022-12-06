Former OU Coordinator Kevin Wilson Officially Announced As Next Tulsa Coach

By: News 9, News On 6

Former OU Coordinator Kevin Wilson Expected To Be Next Tulsa Coach

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will be the next head coach of Tulsa Golden Hurricane football, according to the University of Tulsa.

Wilson previously coached at the University of Oklahoma from 2002-10 as either Offensive Coordinator or Co-Offensive Coordinator before becoming the head coach at Indiana from 2011-16. He joined the Ohio State staff in 2017.

