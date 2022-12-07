Tulsa Police Searching For Man Accused Of Threatening Elderly Man With Knife

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 1:09 pm
Tulsa Police are looking for a man accused of threatening an elderly man with a knife in November.
Officers say Donald Ward approached the victim at a construction site near 41st and 25th West Ave., pulled out a knife and demanded the victim hand over any valuables.
Police say Ward tried to stab the man after the victim refused to comply.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.
