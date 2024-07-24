Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Man Driving Trail, Nearly Hitting Pedestrians

Tulsa Police released bodycam footage after a man drove onto the River Parks pedestrian trail.

Last month, officers tried to pull over Wayne Seward for running a red light.

Instead of pulling over, Seward pulled onto the trail near 51st and Riverside and tried to escape officers.

Video shows Seward coming within feet of hitting several pedestrians and cyclists.

Officers eventually stopped Seward's car by popping his tires and arresting him.

Seward pleaded guilty last week to obstructing an officer and endangering others while eluding police.

A Tulsa County judge sentenced him to three years in prison.