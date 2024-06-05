Man Accused Of Driving Car On Riverside Pedestrian Trail Arrested, Identified

Tulsa Police arrest a man they say led officers on a chase in a car down a pedestrian trail along Riverside. Officers say the driver came close to hitting people walking and riding bikes on the trail.

A witness saw the chase unfold while riding a bicycle on the trail.

“It all seemed kind of ridiculous,” said Micky Payne, bicyclist.

Payne was riding along Riverside with a friend and knew something was out of the ordinary when police threw out spike strips.

“We got plenty of warning,” said Payne. “A Tulsa police officer called it out for us and we saw all the police cars on the trail escorting him down Riverside. He had quite a following with him.”

An arrest report says offices tried to pull over Wayne Seward because one of his wheels was down to the rim. It says Seward refused to pull over, running a red light and driving onto the trail.

The report says Seward came within feet of hitting pedestrians. Police say Seward crashed out on the trail near 71st and Riverside and officers used pepper balls to get him out.

It says Seward still wouldn’t come to officers and got back in his car, continuing to ignore commands. Police say officers eventually got Seward into custody after sending a K9 officer after him.

Payne says he won’t forget what he saw in the park anytime soon.

“It’s surreal to see a car on there on that trail,” he said. “It was rather bizarre.”

Seward faces charges of running from police and obstruction.