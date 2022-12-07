Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend

-

A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free.

The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend.

Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping work on this project for the past six years to make sure parents will have gifts under the Christmas Tree for their kids.

"The gifts are for infants up to 18-year-olds, so we've got cologne, to skateboards to basketballs to nail polish," Guillette said.

The Christmas shop is for families who live in the 74127 zip code, north and west of Tulsa.

Parents had to register and that allows them to go to the shop and pick out two Christmas gifts for each of their kids.

"It just brings them joy so that on Christmas morning, they actually have gifts for their children that they picked out, that they wrapped," she said.

The store will open this Saturday, December 10, at Olivet Baptist Church, and it's the first time it will be in-person since the pandemic.

Guillette says the shop is a partnership with Olivet, Redeemer Church and the Common Good.

"It's just a little bit of help, it doesn't solve any problems really, it's just how do we help bring the Christmas spirit to families that are challenged this season," she said.

She says she loves being able to able to help in any way she can and to relieve any stress she can for families during the holidays.

"Families are so grateful, it is heartwarming to provide some help during this season, but families are so grateful and the children are so excited," she said.

While registration is complete for the event, all of the remaining gifts will go to Neighbors Along the Line for their Holiday Shop, which opens next week.