By: News On 6

Watch: Founder Terri Dietrich Discusses How Emerge Global Is Helping Families During The Holidays

A Green Country non-profit dedicated to bringing support to single moms and their children is working to make sure they have a Merry Christmas, as well.

Terri Dietrich saw a need and founded Emerge Global several years ago.

Terri joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to talk about the ministry and the work they're doing this holiday season.

Emerge Global hosts support meeting every first and third Friday of the month at 5 p.m. at Abiding Harvest Church in Broken Arrow.

