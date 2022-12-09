Pet of the Week: Malone

By: News On 6

it's time for our Pet of the Week.

Meet Malone the 14-month-old lab mix. He's currently in a foster home and his foster mom says he is a dream dog. He knows basic commands, is housebroken, and knows to stay off the furniture. Malone loves the dog park and gets along great with other dogs.

If you'd like to adopt Malone, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park