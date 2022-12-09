Pet of the Week: Malone


Friday, December 9th 2022, 12:17 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

it's time for our Pet of the Week.

Meet Malone the 14-month-old lab mix. He's currently in a foster home and his foster mom says he is a dream dog. He knows basic commands, is housebroken, and knows to stay off the furniture. Malone loves the dog park and gets along great with other dogs.

If you'd like to adopt Malone, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 9th, 2022

November 11th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

October 28th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022