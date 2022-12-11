Missing 69-Year-Old Man Located; Silver Alert Canceled

Sunday, December 11th 2022, 12:54 pm
UPDATE 12/11/22 12:53 P.M.: The silver alert issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Tulsa has been canceled after he was located, according to Tulsa Police.
The previous story follows.
Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sylvester Gay was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near 828 S Wheeling Ave.
Troopers said Gay was seen driving a white 2000 Ford Focus with a 10/2/22 date on the paper tag.
December 11th, 2022
December 12th, 2022
December 12th, 2022
December 12th, 2022
December 12th, 2022
December 12th, 2022
December 12th, 2022
December 12th, 2022