Missing 69-Year-Old Man Located; Silver Alert Canceled

By: News On 6

-

UPDATE 12/11/22 12:53 P.M.: The silver alert issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Tulsa has been canceled after he was located, according to Tulsa Police.

The previous story follows.

Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sylvester Gay was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near 828 S Wheeling Ave.

Troopers said Gay was seen driving a white 2000 Ford Focus with a 10/2/22 date on the paper tag.