Tickets For ‘Hamilton’ At Tulsa PAC Go On Sale Monday


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 10:34 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tickets for "Hamilton" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center go on sale to the public Monday morning.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:30 a.m. and start at $49 dollars. There is a limit of nine tickets per account. 

The PAC box office and the Celebrity Attractions website are the only official ticket sellers for this event. 

The show opens on March 7. 
