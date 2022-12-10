By: News On 6

Tickets For ‘Hamilton’ At Tulsa PAC Go On Sale Monday

Tickets for "Hamilton" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center go on sale to the public Monday morning.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:30 a.m. and start at $49 dollars. There is a limit of nine tickets per account.

The PAC box office and the Celebrity Attractions website are the only official ticket sellers for this event.

The show opens on March 7.