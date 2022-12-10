Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 3:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently.

Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan.

Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.

He's taken nearly $20,000 worth of cigarettes, police say.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

