Man Accused In Haskell Shooting, Turns Himself In

By: News On 6

Armed Suspect On The Run After Shooting In Haskell, Says Deputies

The Haskell man accused of shooting another man three times has turned himself in to law enforcement, according to Muskogee County Police.

Police say Andre Williams turned himself into the Muskogee Police Monday night, he was booked into the Muskogee County Detention Center. Williams is accused of shooting another man at home near Haskell on July 27. The victim's condition is still unknown at this time.

