Man Accused In Haskell Shooting, Turns Himself In


Tuesday, August 1st 2023, 1:42 pm

By: News On 6


The Haskell man accused of shooting another man three times has turned himself in to law enforcement, according to Muskogee County Police.

Police say Andre Williams turned himself into the Muskogee Police Monday night, he was booked into the Muskogee County Detention Center. Williams is accused of shooting another man at home near Haskell on July 27. The victim's condition is still unknown at this time.

Previous Story: 1 Injured In Shooting Near Haskell; Armed Suspect On The Run, Says Deputies

This is a developing story. Refresh for Updates
