Woman Shot Outside Motel, Suspect Leads Police On Hours Long Standoff

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Are Responding To The Scene Of A Shooting In Midtown Tulsa

-

Tulsa Police say a woman was shot while she was traveling down 11th Street near Yale outside of the Desert Hills Motel on Friday afternoon.

Officers say she was shot in the head and taken to the hospital where she is stable.

Police say the shots were fired by a man in a room in the Southeast corner of the motel.

Officers say when they were trying to set up a perimeter, the suspect shot back at officers.

Police say no officers were hurt, but a few of their cars were damaged by the bullets.

Officers say once they got closer to the room, the suspect took his own life.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Police took one woman into custody who walked out of the room, and she was unharmed.

This is a developing situation and we are working to bring more information.