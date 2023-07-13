Man In Custody, Woman Injured After Shooting Inside Tulsa Motel Room

By: Gabe Castillo

A round of early morning storms is sweeping across Green Country on Thursday.

-

A man is in custody and a woman is in the hospital after an overnight shooting at a motel in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say the shooting happened inside a room at the Economy Inn and Suites near 11th and Garnett on Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a "shots fired" call at the motel around at around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Officers say witnesses on the scene reported hearing three or four gunshots.

Police are still working to piece together what happened, but say a man in his 30s was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Officers say the victim was alert and speaking with officers before she was taken to the hospital.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say the investigation is ongoing.





This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.



