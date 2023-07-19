By: News On 6

Driver Hits Semi After Speeding Away From Officers, Tulsa Police Say

A woman is in the hospital, after police said she led them on a chase and wrecked on I-244 near Utica in Tulsa.

Police said it started when an officer tried to pull the woman over, but she drove away.

She almost immediately wrecked into the back of a semi's trailer and wedged her car under it, according to police.

Officers said she is hurt, but they expect her to survive.

Police said the woman has multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest, including one for eluding police.

