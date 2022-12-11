Church Bus Carrying Up To 25, Most Of Them Children, Flips Over In Houston

By: CBS News

A church bus with up to 25 people on board, most of them children, flipped over in northeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Harris County sheriff. One adult was in critical condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday afternoon.

"Most" of the other passengers were being transported to area hospitals and were expected to survive their injuries, Gonzalez said.

"The rest are expected to survive their injuries, but again, that's still in flux because we have different people at different hospitals so we're trying to get a better a better handle on that just to make sure who was transported and their status," Gonzalez said.

It was not clear exactly how many people were on board, Gonzalez said, because the bus was making various stops to drop people off and pick others up. He estimated there were anywhere from about 15 to 25 people onboard at the time of the crash, with five of them being adults.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

A woman who said that her grandchildren were involved in the crash told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU that the bus was carrying "kids and babies."

﻿"My grandson's girlfriend was pinned under, they had to cut her out," she said. "I don't know how she's doing. My grandson, my youngest one, is fading in and out of consciousness, I don't know how he is. They just took the other one, and my grandson's friend, they're all at another hospital, so we don't know how anybody is."