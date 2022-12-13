Live Updates: Showers, Storms Sweep Across Parts Of Oklahoma

By: News On 6

Severe Weather Update 7:08 12/13/22:

At least three tornadoes touched down in south central Oklahoma as strong storms swept across parts of the state on Tuesday morning, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Lacey Swope.

One tornado touched down in the McClain County town of Wayne, Oklahoma, early causing damage in the area.

Showers and storms are sweeping across parts of the state on Tuesday morning.

Live Video: News On 6 Storm Tracker Bob Rohloff follows early-morning showers around the Tulsa metro.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz, a line of storms will move across eastern Oklahoma in the morning hours on Tuesday between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

According to Stephen, this line of storms has the potential to produce hail and strong winds.

Meteorologist Alan Crone says the system producing showers and storms across the state is rapidly pushing east-northeast and could carry into Green Country during the morning hours.

According to Alan, the storm system has the potential to produce strong-to-severe storms with possible winds gust between 20 MPH and 40 MPH

