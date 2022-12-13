Police Arrest 3rd Suspect In Connection To Deadly Gun Battle Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge

By: News On 6

Third Suspect Arrested In Connection to May Homicide Invovling teen (432)

-

Tulsa Police have arrested the third and final suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old during a gun battle back in May of 2022.

According to police, officers arrested Darius McGee on Monday night. Authorities say McGee is charged with first-degree murder.

Related Story: Search Continues For 2 Suspects In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide

Police arrested Deontre Reed in August and Dominique Jordan in October for their role in the shooting.

Related Story: 1 Suspect In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide Arrested

Officers say all three men were all involved in a gun battle at a hookah lounge near Admiral and Lewis where more than 140 shots were fired.

Related Story: Police Identify Victim Killed In Shooting Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge

17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot and killed during the shootout.

Related Story: Tulsa Police: Man Shot To Death In Hookah Lounge Parking Lot