Police Arrest 3rd Suspect In Connection To Deadly Gun Battle Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge

Tuesday, December 13th 2022, 5:59 am
Tulsa Police have arrested the third and final suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old during a gun battle back in May of 2022.
According to police, officers arrested Darius McGee on Monday night. Authorities say McGee is charged with first-degree murder.
Related Story: Search Continues For 2 Suspects In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide
Police arrested Deontre Reed in August and Dominique Jordan in October for their role in the shooting.
Related Story: 1 Suspect In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide Arrested
Officers say all three men were all involved in a gun battle at a hookah lounge near Admiral and Lewis where more than 140 shots were fired.
Related Story: Police Identify Victim Killed In Shooting Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge
17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot and killed during the shootout.
Related Story: Tulsa Police: Man Shot To Death In Hookah Lounge Parking Lot
December 13th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 13th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 14th, 2022