Tulsa Police Arrest Accused Serial Car Burglar

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police arrested a man who officers say is allegedly connected to nearly 90 car break-ins in Green Country since August.

According to police, the suspect, Brent Chamberlain, is also accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend.

Tulsa Police say when they arrested Chamberlin they found a car full of stolen bags, purses, credit cards, car keys, drivers licenses, passports, medications and more.

Police say they had been looking for Chamberlain's car because it was connected to a string of break ins.

On Monday, police pulled Chamberlain over and found drugs and a gun with him along with all of the stolen property.

Detectives believe Chamberlain could be connected to as many as 89 car break-ins all over the Tulsa metro area between August and December.

Detectives have identified 34 reported victims so far and believe there are at least 55 more unreported cases.

Two days before the arrest, police say Chamberlain allegedly followed his ex girlfriend, tailgated her, forced her to pull over then threatened her with a gun and shot out one of her tires.

Since Chamberlain is Native American, the case will be handed over to federal prosecutors as he faces a long list of charges.