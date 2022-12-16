Links Mentioned On Dec. 16, 2022

By: News On 6

Immersive Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Opens In Oklahoma City

A world famous exhibit featuring the work of the iconic painter Vincent Van Gogh has opened in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt cut the ribbon on the 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit on Thursday.

The traveling exhibit is now on display at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

'Immersive Van Gogh' will be in Oklahoma through January 15th.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, Click Here.



