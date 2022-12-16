By: News On 6

Pond At Veteran's Park In Jenks Stocked With Trout Thanks To Donation

A pond in Jenks is now stocked with trout and ready for fishermen thanks to a donation by a professional bass fisherman

The Ike Foundation paid to stock the pond at Veterans Park, located near South elms Street and West Beaver Street.

It's all part of an Oklahoma Wildlife Department project to bring fishing to urban areas.

Alan McGuckin

"Fishing is a way of life in Oklahoma. But oftentimes in urban settings, it's not necessarily a way of life like it would be for someone living in the country. Through Iaconelli's generosity, we kind of bring the fish close to the city and the people who live there," said Alan McGuckin from Dynamic Sponsorship.

The donor, professional bass fisherman Mike Iaconelli, says he wants to encourage young people to get into fishing.