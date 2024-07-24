AAA Gives Tips To Drivers On How To Protect Their Cars From Theft

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and AAA has some tips to protect your vehicle.

Every year, crime is on the rise, with people reporting stolen cars across the United States. The American Automobile Association said that in 2022, 12,007 cars were stolen across Oklahoma.

They warn drivers that sometimes thieves find easy methods to steal vehicles, and today’s technology gives them a good advantage of running off with someone’s vehicle.

Many thieves use tricks such as bypassing security systems, hacking keyless entry systems and watching online videos on how to commit the crime.

AAA said to never leave your car running with the key inside it, close all windows when you are away from the vehicle, hide all valuable items if they are inside and never roll down a window if you see a suspicious person.

“Vehicle theft has become a multi-billion-dollar industry in the U.S., but the victims are not the only ones to pay the price,” says Rylie Fletcher, public affairs manager, AAA Oklahoma. “Even if your car isn’t the one stolen, all vehicle owners are impacted through higher insurance rates and the cost of additional security measures.”

One way to protect your car if it is stolen is to keep a tracking device inside so you can locate it when you contact local authorities.

AAA said that if you lose your car, you should have all your information with you, such as your license plate number, model of your car and vehicle identification number, available to show the police.

