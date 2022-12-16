Tulsa Police Shares Tips To Protect Your Home During The Holidays

-

It’s the season of joy, hope, and giving to others. However, the Tulsa Police Department said it’s also the time of year criminals like to take advantage of people.

Officers said in December they see an uptick in crimes like home burglaries. But they’ve come up with a few tips to give you peace of mind when you’re away from your home during the holidays.

December is a busy month with people out of the house socializing or traveling, which means homes may be empty for hours, sometimes even days.

"It's so popular now to have the door cameras or ring cameras. It'll go directly to your phone. You'll know when someone is approaching your house. Anything that can give you an idea that someone is there that shouldn't be. And you can call police immediately," said Danny Bean, Officer.

Officer Bean with the Tulsa Police Department said you should do everything you can to make it look like you’re at home.

"Stuff that we can help with burglaries is like a well-lit area. Flood lights if you don't have those things. Leaving lights on," said Officer Bean.

He said thieves are also interested in the cars parked out front -- so take out any valuables, including those Christmas presents.

"Same goes for car burglaries. Those vehicles, especially in your driveway, or out in the street, try to park in well-lit areas. A little busier areas where people can keep an eye on it and see something specific if it looks dangerous or suspicious," said Officer Bean.

Neighbors should work together to keep an eye out for suspicious activity in the neighborhood, Officer Bean said.

And if you need more tips, TPD will come to a neighborhood watch meeting.

"Maybe give them ideas on what to do -- kind of preventative measures. We will participate in those especially if they request us," said Bean.

To make sure those holiday thieves don't steal your joy, TPD said they'll be increasing patrol all over the city.

"You know that is a busier season for people to be out and criminals to be out. They'll be on patrol more. Hopefully, we'll have more bodies out overnight as well making sure everything is safe," said Officer Bean.