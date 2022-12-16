6 Days Of Christmas: Broken Arrow Neighbors

Friday, December 16th 2022, 5:26 pm
News On 6 is giving back to the community this holiday season! On Friday, we highlighted Broken Arrow Neighbors. It's a group that provides basic needs to thousands of people through things like food pantries, rental assistance, and job mentorships. Reagan Ledbetter and Autumn Bracey caught up with some of the organizers.
