6 Days Of Christmas: Broken Arrow Neighbors


Friday, December 16th 2022, 5:26 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

News On 6 is giving back to the community this holiday season! On Friday, we highlighted Broken Arrow Neighbors. It's a group that provides basic needs to thousands of people through things like food pantries, rental assistance, and job mentorships. Reagan Ledbetter and Autumn Bracey caught up with some of the organizers.
