Tulsa Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexually, Physically Abusing At Least 4 Children

Tulsa Police are searching for a man who they say sexually and physically abused at least four young girls, over two decades.

Police said Jimmie McGlothlin knew all of the victims and went off the grid after their investigation began.

"Often these cases are, the thing we hear about is just the tip of the iceberg, so some belt marks on an 11-year-old child led to a couple of decades of worth of sexual abuse to multiple victims," said Lt. Stephen Lamb with Tulsa Police.

McGlothlin is charged with 11 counts of lewd molestation, two counts of manufacturing or possessing child pornography, and one count of child abuse by injury.

The affidavit details sexual abuse involving four underage victims, all who McGlothlin knew.

"He groomed some for years, and took advantage of them that whole time, some were just targets of opportunity that he took," he said.

Police are now searching for McGlothlin and said he's believed to be armed, has made homicidal and suicidal statements, and claims he won't go to jail.

Lt. Lamb said McGlothlin could be hiding anywhere but they believe he's near Keystone Lake.

"I don't know if that means at a campground, hiding in the woods, or he knows somebody that lives there, but that's really all we know right now," he said.

Lamb said any child that's near McGlothin could be in danger.

"This is our highest priority case right now, he's out there free to do whatever he wants and no kids are safe," he said.

If you have any information on where McGlothlin could be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.