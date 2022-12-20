Firefighters Warn About Carbon Monoxide Dangers From Heat Sources

-

With a dangerous cold snap on its way later this week, now is a good time make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors or check the ones you already have.

The Tulsa Fire Department said carbon monoxide poisoning kills more than 400 people each year.

“It’s a silent killer. You have no idea it’s in the house,” said Lynn Hall, Tulsa.

Lynn Hall lived in her former home for months without knowing she was being poisoned by carbon monoxide.

She and her husband Mike were sick, fighting off fatigue and fogginess.

“We eventually got so sick that we decided to call the city and they came in to test the unit. And they immediately got us out. Because they said that the little Richter or whatever little thing is went way over past where it was supposed to be," said Lynn.

Mike died earlier this year, and Lynn said carbon monoxide poisoning was a factor.

“You have to be extremely careful to be sure that you’ve got everything that you need to do to be safe for yourself,” said Lynn.

Firefighters said proper ventilation is even more important during the holiday season when the kitchen stove is being used for a long time.

“Whenever you use any sort of device, for supplementary heat, is to always use it in a well vented area,” Lt. Tim Ingram, Tulsa Fire Department.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless poison gas. Unless you have a CO detector, you might not know it's in your home.

Experts said you should call 911 when you're nauseous, vomiting, losing your balance, and getting confused.

“We’ve got instruments on all of our trucks that can check to see what the CO levels are in a home. And if need be, we also have a hazardous response team that can come with a little more technical instruments to and devices to check those out," Lt. Ingram.

Lynn said just take the time to check your detectors, because carbon monoxide poisoning can become deadly in just a few minutes.

“Change those batteries out. Because a life is a life. And when they’re gone, there’s no coming back,” said Lynn.