By: News On 6

Preliminary Hearing Held For Former TPD Officer Accused Of Rape While On Duty

A former Tulsa Police officer charged with rape was in court on Tuesday.

DeAngelo Reyes met the victim while on duty and looked her up on police databases, according to police.

News On 6's Emory Bryan was in the court as the judge decides if there is enough evidence for Reyes to stand trial.