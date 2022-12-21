2 Warming Centers Open In Bartlesville Ahead Of Dangerous Cold

-

As temperatures drop, two warming shelters are opening up in Bartlesville to make sure people have a warm place to go.

The organizers said everyone deserves to be safe from the weather. They want to be the helping hands during this cold snap.

Keith and Kristy McPhail from B the Light, a local nonprofit, shared what visitors can expect to experience.

"Well first of all is love. Second, and then is a warm meal. And a warm place to lay their head," said Keith.

The warming station will be open 24 hours.

"They can call Keith's phone number and we'll be sure to get them a ride here and have a safe place and get them dry and out of the cold," said Kristy.

That station is located at the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Nipper building.

On the other side of town is another warming station at Disciples Christian Church.

"If the weather forecast is going to be 15 degrees or lower for 48 hours or more, that's when we'll open the warming shelter," said Reverend Kelley Becker.

This is the second year the 'Home for the Night' warming station has opened.

"When it gets to be as cold as it's going to get here on Wednesday night and Thursday-- Thursday night. It's just dangerous and deadly."

Reverend Becker said the warming station will provide food, warm shelter for people and their pets, winter gear, hygiene kits. and tell them about available community resources.

"They have housing advocates that will come and talk to people if they want to have some help with short term or long-term housing," said Rev. Becker.

Rev. Becker said even though the warming station is at a church, guests will not be asked to participate in any religious conversations.

The warming stations hours are as follows:

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and B the Light Nipper Building (JP West Campus):

219 NW Virginia Avenue Bartlesville, OK

Hours of Operation: 24/7

Wednesday, December 21 - 5:00 pm to December 25 - 12:00 pm

Keith McPhail, co-founder of B the Light can be reached at (918) 214-4968

Disciples Christian Church:

5800 Douglas Lane Bartlesville, OK

Wednesday, December 21 - 12:00 pm to December 25 - 12:00 pm

(918) 333-1372 *Arrangements can be made for pets

The Bartlesville Police Department will give rides to anyone who needs to get to the warming stations.

"We're all about serving the citizens of Bartlesville. And if anyone is in need or they know someone that needs to be checked on, don't hesitate to call that non-emergency number," said Jay Hastings, Captain, Bartlesville Police Department.

The number for the Bartlesville Police non-emergency line is 918-338-4001.