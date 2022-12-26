Cooking Corner: Healthy Appetizer Options For Your New Year's Party

Monday, December 26th 2022, 2:01 pm
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!
Sharon Stroud joined the News On team on Monday to share recipes for healthy appetizer options for your New Year's party.
Stuffed Dates
Medjool dates, pitted
Blue cheese
Almonds or pecans halves
Stuff pitted dates with blue cheese, then push in an almond or pecan half
Shrimp with Sriracha Dip
Stir together whole milk plain yogurt or whole milk Greek yogurt and sriracha sauce to taste. Serve as a dip for cooked shrimp.
Sweet and Tangy Bites
Smear goat cheese on black pepper crackers. Top with sliced strawberries or small slices of Honeycrisp apples.
Tasty Greek Bites
Spread cream cheese on crackers and top with a dollop of Tapenade. For your vegan family and friends use Kite Hill Cream Cheese. It is a wonderful cheese made from cultured almond milk that can be found in natural grocery stores. Tapenade can be found in local grocery stores that have olive bars.
December 26th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022