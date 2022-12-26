By: News On 6

Cooking Corner: Healthy Appetizer Options For Your New Year's Party

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!

Sharon Stroud joined the News On team on Monday to share recipes for healthy appetizer options for your New Year's party.

Stuffed Dates

Medjool dates, pitted

Blue cheese

Almonds or pecans halves

Stuff pitted dates with blue cheese, then push in an almond or pecan half

Shrimp with Sriracha Dip

Stir together whole milk plain yogurt or whole milk Greek yogurt and sriracha sauce to taste. Serve as a dip for cooked shrimp.

Sweet and Tangy Bites

Smear goat cheese on black pepper crackers. Top with sliced strawberries or small slices of Honeycrisp apples.

Tasty Greek Bites

Spread cream cheese on crackers and top with a dollop of Tapenade. For your vegan family and friends use Kite Hill Cream Cheese. It is a wonderful cheese made from cultured almond milk that can be found in natural grocery stores. Tapenade can be found in local grocery stores that have olive bars.