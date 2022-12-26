Retailers Nationwide Preparing For More Shoppers Post-Christmas


Monday, December 26th 2022, 5:44 pm



Even though Christmas is over, retailers across the country expect to see an influx of shoppers. 

According to the National Retail Federation, 70-percent of people are anticipated to continue their shopping after Christmas.

The main reason is to take advantage of after holiday sales, others plan to use the gift cards they got as presents.

Eighteen-percent of shoppers said they also plan to return unwanted gifts. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 26th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022