Tulsa T-Shirt Company Selling Shirts To Support Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

-

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Biden and addressed Congress in his first known visit outside his country since Russia invaded in February.

During his time at the Capitol, he thanked Americans for funding their war effort.

"Your money is not charity. It's investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Zelenskyy said.

Nearly a year after the invasion began, people in the Tulsa community are still working to help those in need on the other side of the world.

In March, Mythic Press started their own fundraiser to help those directly impacted by the war.

"It's really been amazing to connect with the community of Tulsa,” Cole Cunningham, the owner of Mythic Press, said

They created a t-shirt that features the colors of Ukraine's flag and their national flower, the sunflower.

Since the fundraiser started, they have sold 500 t-shirts and raised over $5,000.

The money was donated to “United Help Ukraine,” which helps get medical supplies, food, and clothing to Ukrainian civilians and soldiers.

"This was a fun way to show our support for Ukraine both financially and it's been cool to see the shirts around town,” Cunningham said.

This was one of many initiatives Mythic Press supported, and this year alone, they have raised over $90,000 for different causes.

"It's come about rather organically but it's been really exciting to be a part of things that we believe in and matter to us and matter to the community,” Cunningham said. “We've become cemented in those types of projects that we feel good about."

Mythic Press still has shirts left in stock and will continue to raise money until they sell out.