By: News On 6

OSU Football Players Decorate Cactus For Christmas While In Phoenix For The 'Guaranteed Rate Bowl'

It was a Christmas out on the road for Cowboy and Sooner football players.

Both teams play in bowl games this week, so they found unique ways to celebrate the holidays.

For the cowboys, that meant decorating a cactus. The team is in Phoenix for the 'Guaranteed Rate Bowl' on Tuesday night, so a cactus was the closest thing to a Christmas tree they could find.

The team added ornaments and even a Santa hat to put on the finishing touches.

The kick-off between the Cowboys and Wisconsin Badgers is set for 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.