Association Of American Medical Colleges Predicts Doctor Shortage

Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 10:14 am
A shortage of both primary care and specialty care doctors is expected to get worse heading into the new year and beyond, according to a report by the Association of American Medical Colleges.
The report projects a shortage of 124,000 physicians by 2034.
The association blames this on burnout and stress made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the United States most physicians will be at retirement age in the next decade.
