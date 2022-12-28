Tulsa Church Not Shaken By Fire That Damaged Building

A Tulsa church says they aren't going to let a fire stop them from helping others.

The fire happened right outside of Nueva Esperanza United Methodist Church and damaged the brick and windows, but there's no major damage to the inside.

"We're here in the community helping and serving people and doing what the Lord would have us do," said Pastor Mark Mann.

Pastor Mark Mann says some neighbors near the church saw smoke and called 911 Tuesday morning.

Mann says they have pallets they use for the church food bank, and fire investigators believe homeless people were starting a fire with the pallets to try and stay warm.

"Investigators say arson, but could have been accidental, but it's sort of the sign of the times with these freezing temperatures and people trying to get warmth," he said.

Mann says he's grateful there's no damage to the inside of the church, but now the main priority is the food bank.

"We will keep our food bank going, we have people coming tomorrow, we are going to get food this afternoon, and just stay Oklahoma strong," he said.

The church gives out food every month to those who need some help.

Mann says even though it's unfortunate the fire happened, what matters most is taking care of those in need.

"It's vital, all of our agencies downtown are overrun right now, and it's just a difficult time for people, and we just need to keep trying to help as much as we can," he said.

Mann says they do plan to open the food bank Wednesday.