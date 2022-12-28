Green Country Woman Heartbroken After Deceased Son's Belongings Stolen From Storage Unit

-

A Green Country woman is heartbroken after someone broke into her Tulsa storage unit over Christmas weekend.

She can replace most of the items taken, except for things that belonged to her two year old son, before he passed away.

Maysee Song said her heart dropped when she got a call that her storage unit at 61st and Garnett had been broken into.

She said there was one thing she was worried about the most.

"Basically everything valuable is gone, but my main concern was my purple suitcase," she said.

Inside that purple suitcase were items that belonged to her son, Lucian. Lucian passed away in 2013 when he was two years old.

"All of his toys that he touched when he was still here, his clothing that he wore while he was still here," she said.

She said what's inside the suitcase cannot be replaced. While the thief may not have realized what the items were, they mean everything to Maysee and her family.

"It felt like, it felt like I lost my son all over again, just because those were the last items of his, and I wanted to keep them, and now they are gone," she said.

She said she filed a police report with Tulsa Police and is hoping whoever took it will bring it back.

"Just return the purple suitcase, that's all I'm asking. Anything else that you took that night or this morning, it doesn't matter to me as much as the purple suitcase. The purple suitcase cannot be replaced," she said.

If you have any information about where the purple suitcase could be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.