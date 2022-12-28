New Grocery And Farmers Market Opening In Coweta

-

Downtown Coweta will soon have a new business that is a half grocery store and half farmers market.

The owners of Pure and Simple Market said they want to connect shoppers directly to their food source.

News On 6 got a sneak peek of the market before it opens January 7.

The building at East 151st Street South and South Broadway had been a gas station, a daycare, and then sat vacant for years.

Now, it is a family-owned business with the goal of offering the community more options for grocery shopping.

Pure and Simple Market in Coweta focuses on food and drinks that are organic, local or have simple ingredients.

Husband and wife Alex and Alaycia Parker said they are opening the business with a mission.

"We just found a need to support local vendors and also food entrepreneurs that really prioritize health, and we wanted to bring it all in one space, so we became half a farmers hub and half a grocery store," explained Alex.

The Parkers said this project started in April with their other business of delivering local and simple foods around Green Country.

The market will continue the delivery service and will add classes with local farmers and home makers.

"We have a wholesale model for the most part,” said Alaycia. “We are opening it up for consignment also just to get the smaller vendors in here."

The couple works with more than 100 vendors and are ready to make room for more.

"She basically looks up projects and is like, 'Hey babe, can you build this?'” said Alex. “So, I have basically been her builder since the beginning.”

The Parkers recently moved to Coweta from Bixby with their four young children and said they are excited to continue their family adventures.

"I've had them help us with projects,” said Alex. “They literally last week, they were helping us sand this cabinet, and so we love spending time with the family, so this just really helps us continue to do that."

There will be samples and specials at the market’s grand opening on January 7.