State Legislators Introduce Bill To End Traffic Citation Quotas

Friday, December 30th 2022, 6:25 am
State legislators are working to keep Oklahomans from unnecessary headaches on the road with a new bill.
Senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow says Senate Bill 82 would prohibit law enforcement from requiring officers, justices or judges from fulfilling traffic citation quotas. It would also aim to ban the use of red light cameras, which take photos of vehicles that run red lights.
