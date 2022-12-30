State Legislators Introduce Bill To End Traffic Citation Quotas


Friday, December 30th 2022, 6:25 am

By: News On 6


State legislators are working to keep Oklahomans from unnecessary headaches on the road with a new bill.

Senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow says Senate Bill 82 would prohibit law enforcement from requiring officers, justices or judges from fulfilling traffic citation quotas. It would also aim to ban the use of red light cameras, which take photos of vehicles that run red lights.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022