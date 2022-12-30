Southwest Flights Back To Normal At Tulsa International Airport

-

Southwest Airlines is back to normal operations after days of cancelations and headaches for many customers. Flights in and out of Tulsa International Airport have been moving smoothly.

Passengers coming off Southwest flights Friday said everything has seemed normal with no hiccups. Meanwhile, other customers are just now getting reunited with their belongings after nearly a week.

Katie Hicks is traveling from Tulsa to south Texas. She has been checking to make sure her flight has not been canceled.

“I did spend a lot of time on the phone to make sure my flight was not canceled but it wasn’t,” said Hicks.

Steve Griffith said he finally is getting his luggage after days of being separated. Griffith’s flight from Houston to Tulsa was canceled, so he decided to drive in.

His next steps are to try and get reimbursed from the airline.

“We’ll turn in a receipt for the car, because it was like $500 to rent a car one way,” said Griffith.

Southwest said it will honor reasonable requests for reimbursements for customers impacted by this week of cancelations.

Those customers can submit receipts on the airline’s website.