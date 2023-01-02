Maryland Football Coach Accepts "Mayo Bath" After Bowl Win Over North Carolina State


Monday, January 2nd 2023, 8:55 am

By: News On 6


CHARLOTTE, N.C. -

After Maryland took home a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday head football coach Mike Locksley sat down to get four gallons of mayonnaise dumped on him.

The Terrapins won the Duke's Mayo Bowl 16-12 over the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Locksley wore a shirt that said "pour some mayo on me," and a giant University of Maryland hat, although Locksley eventually took the hat off to get some mayo on his head.
