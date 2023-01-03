Quiet, Cool Pattern Underway

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - A cool morning is underway after showers and storms swept across Green Country on Monday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A few areas of patchy fog will remain early Tuesday morning before drier air quickly arrives from the west. Morning clouds will mostly thin out with some sunshine and highs in the 50s north and lower 60s across far southeastern Oklahoma. Despite a rather active upper air flow, the pattern remains mostly calm for the remainder of the week.

The powerful upper-level system that brought severe weather threats to eastern Oklahoma yesterday will develop additional severe storms later today across parts of the southeastern U.S. with wintry weather impacts across the northern plains into the Midwest. Highs today across northeastern Oklahoma will reach the lower to mid-50s with southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph before slightly cooler weather arrives later tonight. This brings daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning and lower to mid-20s Thursday morning. A one-day warm-up arrives Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but strong south winds will offset the temps and keep the sensible weather mostly blustery.

A weak upper-level impulse travels across the central plains late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. This brings a surface low and associated cold front across the state during this period, mostly early Saturday morning. A few scattered showers are possible across extreme northeastern OK, but the probability remains very low. Cooler weather should follow with highs in the 40s and morning lows in the 20s and 30s. The progressive pattern also brings another system near the state either early next week or at least by the middle of next week with increasing probability for some precipitation.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

