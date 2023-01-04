New Oklahoma Laws Go Into Effect With The New Year

Several new laws are now in effect with the new year and a few of them will change how small businesses and side gigs operate.

The changes mean online private sellers will now have to collect sales tax and many businesses will have to charge taxes on services.

Senate Bill 418 and 1339 are two of the laws that went into effect on January 1st.

SB 418 creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which requires 3rd Party high-volume sellers to have a business registration in the state, provide a business tax ID, banking information, among other contact information including the business's address.

If the address is residential, sellers are only required to provide their country.

Dr. David Blatt from OU Tulsa’s Public Administration Program said the law doesn’t apply to people who occasionally sell online.

“There’s language in the bill summary that refers to high-volume sellers that may be similar to the $10,000 threshold for being required to collect sales tax,” Dr. Blatt said.

Dr. Blatt said a $10,000 threshold is part of Senate Bill 1339, which now requires businesses to apply a sales tax to services they perform.

That means you could have to pay more the next time you take your car to the mechanic, or hire a photographer, or a wedding DJ.

Dr. Blatt said this will have a big impact on businesses, including small retailers and side gigs, but won't bring in much to the state.

“They are estimating that this will bring in an additional million dollars, $1.1 million a year,” Dr. Blatt said.

Another new law, House Bill 3365, said if you get a license in another state, you'll lose your voter registration in Oklahoma.

It also said if five or more people live in your household, all of you will have to occasionally verify your registration.

House Bill 1933 reduces unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks.

Other laws that went into effect include House Bill 1682, House Bill 3066, House Bill 3081, and House Bill 3901.