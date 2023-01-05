Tulsa Brewery Expanding Non-Alcoholic Drink Selections

-

Breweries in Green Country are getting creative when it comes to helping people cut out alcohol after the first of the year.

For many breweries, business slows down after the first of the year when many people choose not to drink for “Dry January."

“January is always the slowest month out of the year, coming off the holidays, and with people not drinking, and maybe people cutting back on their budget, it's definitely a slower month for us,” said Erica Healey, the co-owner of American Solera in Tulsa. “But we try to keep releasing new and exciting things for those people who do want to come out and have something to drink or just have a place to gather."

Healey said American Solera decided to start expanding their non-alcoholic drink list not only because of “Dry January," but because all of their customers are different.

"We do a lot of events, and when you have a large crowd, like a wedding, there's people of all walks, and people who maybe would never step into a brewery otherwise,” said Healey. “And that's how we really started carrying those items, is because we realized, we're not just getting brewery goers and beer drinkers here. We're having events and we're drawing in this wide range of people."

American Solera carries two non-alcoholic beers, a non-alcoholic Reisling wine, and a “Phony Negroni” mocktail.

Healey said that customers have really appreciated having different options.

"They're very well received,” Healey said. “Especially if that's a flavor you're looking for, and you're not just looking for a soda. If you want to feel like you're having something special or you really do love wine, or cocktails, or beer. They definitely give you that sense that you're having that wine, or that beer, or that cocktail, without having the cocktail."

She said having the non-alcoholic drinks can also help people who might not want to advertise they’re not drinking, but still want to feel like they are part of something.

"Maybe they aren't very vocal about it. They want to feel like they have a can or a glass in their hand, and they want to feel like they're a part of the mix and maybe they don't want people to know they're not drinking for whatever reason,” Healey said. “But I think people are getting more comfortable with saying that."

Healey said they are hoping to add more non-alcoholic drinks, even after January ends.

"So there's a little bit of something for everybody. We mostly just want to be a place for people to gather, whether they're drinking or not, whether it's January or not, so we try to have a very diverse list available," said Healey.

American Solera offers non-alcoholic drinks year-round.