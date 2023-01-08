Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash

By: News On 6

Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash Laid To Rest

A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday.

Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him.

When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support his fiancée and two-year-old son.

They organized a fundraiser and breakfast at the Other Bar in Coweta for people to share memories about Mark.

His friends hope the fundraiser helps Mark's loved ones through the difficult time.